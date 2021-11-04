Sie sind hier: Home > Wirtschaft & Finanzen > Beruf & Karriere >

Anlagebetrug: Ausgewählte Madoff-Investoren

Hintergrund  

Ausgewählte Madoff-Investoren

| mash / bv

Unter den Opfern von Bernard Madoffs Schneeball-System finden sich Hedge Fonds, große Banken oder Hollywood-Regisseure. Eine Auswahl der Anleger, die in Madoffs Geschäfte investiert haben:

Kunde

Investment

Fairfield Greenwich

7,5 Mrd. $

Banco Santander

3,1 Mrd. $

Kingate Management

3,5 Mrd. $

Benbassat & Cie

935 Mio. $

Union Bancaire Privée

850 Mio. $

Fix Asset Management

400 Mio. $

Reichmuth Matterhorn

330 Mio. $

Maxam Capital

280 Mio. $

EIM Group

230 Mio. $

Shapiro Foundation

145 Mio. $

Banque Bénédict Hentsch

48 Mio. $

Madoff Family Foundation

19 Mio. $

Elie Wiesel Foundation

15,2 Mio. $

Quelle: Financial Times Deutschland, AFP

Leserbrief schreiben

Für Kritik oder Anregungen füllen Sie bitte die nachfolgenden Felder aus. Damit wir antworten können, geben Sie bitte Ihre E-Mail-Adresse an. Vielen Dank für Ihre Mitteilung.

Name
E-Mail
Betreff
Nachricht
 
Artikel versenden

Empfänger

Absender

Name
Name
E-Mail
E-Mail
 
Aktuelles
meistgelesene Artikel
Anzeige: Telekom empfiehlt
03.11.2021 | Feingold Research
Aktien wieder auf Rekordniveau - wir nehmen Gewinne mit
Gewinner nehmen jetzt Gewinne mit. (Quelle: Foto von Vlad Chețan von Pexels)
Top Aktien
Rohstoffe und Währungen
Indizes

Shopping
Madeleinetchibo.deOTTOWeltbildbonprix.deLIDLBabistadouglas.deMadeleine
Mehr zum Thema
Sie sind hier: Home > Wirtschaft & Finanzen > Beruf & Karriere

shopping-portal

Hinweis:

Der Internet Explorer wird nicht länger von t-online unterstützt!

Um sicherer und schneller zu surfen, wechseln Sie jetzt auf einen aktuellen Browser.

Wir empfehlen unseren kostenlosen t-online-Browser: