Ausgewählte Madoff-Investoren

Unter den Opfern von Bernard Madoffs Schneeball-System finden sich Hedge Fonds, große Banken oder Hollywood-Regisseure. Eine Auswahl der Anleger, die in Madoffs Geschäfte investiert haben:
Kunde
Investment
Fairfield Greenwich
7,5 Mrd. $
Banco Santander
3,1 Mrd. $
Kingate Management
3,5 Mrd. $
Benbassat & Cie
935 Mio. $
Union Bancaire Privée
850 Mio. $
Fix Asset Management
400 Mio. $
Reichmuth Matterhorn
330 Mio. $
Maxam Capital
280 Mio. $
EIM Group
230 Mio. $
Shapiro Foundation
145 Mio. $
Banque Bénédict Hentsch
48 Mio. $
Madoff Family Foundation
19 Mio. $
Elie Wiesel Foundation
15,2 Mio. $
Quelle: Financial Times Deutschland, AFP