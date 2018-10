Ali Clarke has spoken with Dairy Farmer Shane Hickey as a video he posted on Facebook has gone viral overnight, explaining his frustration in getting paid $2.46 to provide Australians with milk 🐄 Shane says he’s been overwhelmed by people wanting to help him but ultimately all he really wants is a change in the industry to stop this from happening to all Aussie farmers. “A lot of farmers you look at them and you can see they don’t have any dignity left at all, they’ve just worked to the bone…we need the Federal Government to step up and pay people fairly” 🎥 Shane Hickey's Butchery