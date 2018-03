Pferd wirft halbnacktes Model ab

#Repost @worldanimalnews ・・・ LOOK at this! This is SHEER IGNORANCE and SELFISHNESS!! WTF are they thinking??? Please repost this!! @mokaiofficial You should be ASHAMED of yourselves!!! . This poor baby!! 💔😔 . PLEASE WATCH THIS VIDEO, TAG, SHARE & REPOST, it is important! Last night @mokaiofficial decided a nightclub was an appropriate place for a horse. This is OUTRAGEOUS and nothing short of animal abuse! You can clearly see how scared this horse is and the poor animal even falls. 💔💔💔 - Not only is this extremely dangerous for the horse, it is extremely dangerous for the people around the horse, as well. So stupid on so many levels. SHAME ON YOU MOKAI!!! 💔🐴 - Via: @urgentdogsofmiami - 🌍👉@worldanimalnews @peace_4animals . . . #boycottmokai #mokai #mokaimiami @miamitimes #nightclub #scene #nightlife #party #lit #turnup #drinks #cheers #idiots #govegan #vegansofig #veganism #vegan #friday #miami #miamiclubs #karma #shame #stupid #stupidpeople #horselovers #look #beauty #fashion #ootd #makeup #karma

A post shared by Ⓥ (@_blueeyedvegan_) on Mar 9, 2018 at 2:31pm PST