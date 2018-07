Pop-Art-Künstlerin Christa Dichgans ist gestorben

Christa Dichgans, 6 April 1940 - 14 July 2018. R.I.P. Angel. We‘ll miss your sense of humor, your curiosity, your patience and generosity. Proud to have accompanied you in the last 12 years. You knew your time would come. Your paintings live on #christadichgans #rip

