Der Brand von Notre-Dame in Augenzeugen-Videos

Heartbreaking - the loss of #NotreDame Cathedral 💔 Hallowed ground for the world. Precious memories. Praying for the firefighters’ safety. Praying they can rescue some relics. My mother took me there for the first time when I was six. My daughter, in her Esmeralda dress, & I climbed as far as we could when she was small to touch the bells. God bless all who mourn 🙏🏼 #Paris #Parisians #France