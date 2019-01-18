  •   Wetter
  • Browser
  • Lotto
  • Telefonverz.
  • Tarife & Produkte
  • Hilfe
Sie sind hier: Home > Panorama > Tiere >

Hawaii: Taucher stoßen vor Küste auf "sanften" riesigen Weißen Hai

t-online.de ist ein Angebot der Ströer Content Group

Vor der Küste Hawaiis  

Taucher stoßen auf riesigen Weißen Hai

18.01.2019, 14:16 Uhr | AFP, aj

Ganz nah dran: Taucher stoßen auf riesigen Weißen Hai

Taucher treffen vor der Küste Hawaiis auf einen sechs Meter großen Hai – und machen faszinierende Aufnahmen von der Begegnung.

Ganz nah dran: Taucher stoßen auf riesigen Weißen Hai. (Quelle: t-online.de)


"Ein großer, schöner, sanfter Riese": Taucher treffen vor der Küste Hawaiis auf einen sechs Meter großen Hai – und machen faszinierende Fotos von der Begegnung.

Auf einen riesigen Weißen Hai sind Taucher vor der Küste von Hawaii gestoßen - und haben faszinierende Aufnahmen von der Begegnung gemacht. Das rund sechs Meter große Hai-Weibchen tauchte plötzlich auf, als andere Haie vor der Insel Oahu das Kadaver eines Pottwals verspeisten, wie die Taucherin Ocean Ramsey der Zeitung "Honolulu Star Adviser" sagte.

Die anderen Haie hätten das Weite gesucht. Der Weiße Hai habe sich dann am Boot der Taucher gerieben.

"Sie war einfach ein großer, schöner, sanfter Riese, der unser Boot als Kratzbaum benutzen wollte", berichtete Ramsey. Die Taucher schwammen dann den Tag über mit dem Weißen Hai und machten Fotos des Tieres.


View this post on Instagram

Post via @oceanramsey Disclaimer: I highly discourage people from jumping into the water purposely with Great #WhiteSharks and TigerSharks and all sharks should be given respect as space as wild animals and PROTECTION from wasteful killing for their important ecological role. I work daily in the water with sharks as a shark biologist and teach public and professional safety programs through @OneoceanResearch and @OneOceanDiving and through a number of our international projects which also includes #greatWhiteShark research specifically. I try hard to replace fear with scientific facts and encourage a healthy level of respect for sharks as #apexPredatorsNotMonsters but not puppies…but not monsters. They are sharks and I love and respect them for what they are. Yes I absolutely LOVE sharks and have a deep understanding and respect for their capabilities combined with well over a decade of full time experience working in-water with them.  My life mission, passion, and I think purpose is to help further conservation efforts for them through research, conservation, design, and immersive and impactful programs and outreach. Please check out all the divisions of #OneOceanDiving listed below for more information and please help us to ban #sharkfinning #sharkfishing #sharksportfishing and #sharkculling around the world. I just found out the the bill to ban the purposeful killing of sharks and rays in Hawaii will be re-introduced this year in both eh house and senate following all the positive shark press that has come from this incredible encounter in the last few days. Mahalo nui loa (thank you) to all those who support efforts for shark and marine conservation. #gratitude #helpsavesharks #finbannow #sharkarma #savesharks #Sharkconservation #sharkresearch. IMAGE © MY AMAZING FIANCE @JUANSHARKS co-founder of @oneoceandiving and @waterinspired also diving with my amazing one ocean shark ohana @mermaid_kayleigh @Forrest.in.focus and @camgrantphotography  Photo credit: #JuanSharks #JuanOliphant @JuanSharks Photo of a massive 20ft gorgeous female white shark and a rough tooth dolphin swimming up to me in my home waters of #Hawaii #Aloha #MalamaManō #Aumakua #Manō

A post shared by Ocean Ramsey #OceanRamsey (@oceanramsey) on


Schätzungsweise 50 Jahre alt

Ramsey schätzte das Alter des Haies auf mindestens 50 Jahre und das Gewicht auf zweieinhalb Tonnen. Der Weiße Hai sei "erschreckend breit" und womöglich schwanger gewesen, sagte sie.


View this post on Instagram

This is a photo I took from yesterday that really justifies this sharks size with @oceanramsey swimming just underneath her pectoral fin. The reality is that this experience should not be such a rare event. White sharks and most species of sharks are disappearing at a alarming rate. There are so many human impacts, but the biggest reason that these impacts on shark populations continue is the perception that sharks like Deep Blue are monsters and that they are actively targeting humans as a food source. This perception and fear of sharks stops people from caring enough to make a change. However I’m seeing the change in perception grow and it needs to keep growing. This caption below is a repost from @originaldiving - - - - - - If this photo demonstrates one thing, it's that sharks are not man-eating monsters to be feared or hunted, they are beautiful, living marine creatures that should be respected and protected - shark numbers are dwindling from fishing pressures and by spreading awareness you can help international efforts to preserve these gentle giants. #cagethefear #replacefearwithfacts #ApexPredatorNotMonster #helpsavesharks #savingjaws diving with @oneoceandiving team @mermaid_kayleigh @forrest.in.focus @camgrantphotography

A post shared by Juan Oliphant #JuanSharks (@juansharks) on


Das Weibchen hatte Ähnlichkeiten mit "Deep Blue", der als größter bislang gesichteter Weißer Hai gilt. Er war vor der Insel Guadalupe vor der Westküste Mexikos gefilmt worden. In den Gewässern Hawaiis werden Weiße Haie selten gesichtet, weil das Wasser dort zu warm ist.

Verwendete Quellen:

Ihre Meinung zählt!

Wir freuen uns auf angeregte und faire Diskussionen zu diesem Artikel.
Bitte beachten Sie unsere Netiquette.

Gefällt 0 Gefällt nicht0
Leserbrief schreiben

Für Kritik oder Anregungen füllen Sie bitte die nachfolgenden Felder aus. Damit wir antworten können, geben Sie bitte Ihre E-Mail-Adresse an. Vielen Dank für Ihre Mitteilung.

Name
E-Mail
Betreff
Nachricht
 
Artikel versenden

Empfänger

Absender

Name
Name
E-Mail
E-Mail
 
Aktuelles
meistgelesene Artikel
Top-Themen
Telekom empfiehlt
Historisches Bild
18.01.1919: Als die Welt den "ewigen Frieden” erhoffte
18.01.1919: Streit um den 'ewigen Frieden' (Quelle: ullstein bild/adoc-photos/Photographe inconnu)

Shopping
Anzeige
Jetzt im Sale sparen: bis zu 30% auf ausgewählte Artikel
im BRAX Special
Sale bei BRAX - im Special
ANZEIGE
Akku-Bohrschrauber, Stichsäge, Laser-Entfernungsmesser
Werkstattzubehör bei Lidl.de
Angebote bei Lidl.de
Anzeige
Entdecken Sie unsere Mäntel- und Jacken-Trends
bei MADELEINE
MADELEINE
Klingelbonprix.deOTTOCECILStreet OneLIDLBabistadouglas.deBAUR
THEMEN VON A BIS Z

Politik international und national

Politiker international

Politiker national

Aktuelles zu den Parteien


shopping-portal
Das Unternehmen
  • Ströer Digital Publishing GmbH
  • Unternehmen
  • Jobs & Karriere
  • Presse
Weiteres
Netzwerk & Partner
  • Stayfriends
  • Erotik
  • Routenplaner
  • Horoskope
  • billiger.de
  • t-online.de Browser
  • Das Örtliche
  • DasTelefonbuch
  • Erotic Lounge
  • giga.de
  • desired.de
  • kino.de
  • Statista
Telekom Tarife
  • DSL
  • Telefonieren
  • Magenta TV
  • Mobilfunk-Tarife
  • Datentarife
  • Prepaid-Tarife
  • Magenta EINS
Telekom Produkte
  • Kundencenter
  • Magenta SmartHome
  • Telekom Sport
  • Freemail
  • Telekom Mail
  • Sicherheitspaket
  • Vertragsverlängerung Festnetz
  • Vertragsverlängerung Mobilfunk
  • Hilfe
© Ströer Digital Publishing GmbH 2019