Köche trauern um niedergebranntes Sterne-Restaurant

Heartbreaking loss of an iconic, gorgeous resort in Napa. #meadowood #napa #glassfire Much love and respect @ckostow @martinalainu and the whole team @therestaurantmw ... We wish safety for those fighting the fires and everyone in Napa/Sonoma And let’s wake up .. climate change is real ... the planet is burning... we need leaders and community leaders that will get humanity back.. #vote ... so sick of this and tired....