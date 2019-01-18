Ganz nah dran: Taucher stoßen auf riesigen Weißen Hai

"Ein großer, schöner, sanfter Riese": Taucher treffen vor der Küste Hawaiis auf einen sechs Meter großen Hai – und machen faszinierende Fotos von der Begegnung.
Auf einen riesigen Weißen Hai sind Taucher vor der Küste von Hawaii gestoßen - und haben faszinierende Aufnahmen von der Begegnung gemacht. Das rund sechs Meter große Hai-Weibchen tauchte plötzlich auf, als andere Haie vor der Insel Oahu das Kadaver eines Pottwals verspeisten, wie die Taucherin Ocean Ramsey der Zeitung "Honolulu Star Adviser" sagte.
Die anderen Haie hätten das Weite gesucht. Der Weiße Hai habe sich dann am Boot der Taucher gerieben.
"Sie war einfach ein großer, schöner, sanfter Riese, der unser Boot als Kratzbaum benutzen wollte", berichtete Ramsey. Die Taucher schwammen dann den Tag über mit dem Weißen Hai und machten Fotos des Tieres.
Post via @oceanramsey Disclaimer: I highly discourage people from jumping into the water purposely with Great #WhiteSharks and TigerSharks and all sharks should be given respect as space as wild animals and PROTECTION from wasteful killing for their important ecological role. I work daily in the water with sharks as a shark biologist and teach public and professional safety programs through @OneoceanResearch and @OneOceanDiving and through a number of our international projects which also includes #greatWhiteShark research specifically. I try hard to replace fear with scientific facts and encourage a healthy level of respect for sharks as #apexPredatorsNotMonsters but not puppies…but not monsters. They are sharks and I love and respect them for what they are. Yes I absolutely LOVE sharks and have a deep understanding and respect for their capabilities combined with well over a decade of full time experience working in-water with them. My life mission, passion, and I think purpose is to help further conservation efforts for them through research, conservation, design, and immersive and impactful programs and outreach. Please check out all the divisions of #OneOceanDiving listed below for more information and please help us to ban #sharkfinning #sharkfishing #sharksportfishing and #sharkculling around the world. I just found out the the bill to ban the purposeful killing of sharks and rays in Hawaii will be re-introduced this year in both eh house and senate following all the positive shark press that has come from this incredible encounter in the last few days. Mahalo nui loa (thank you) to all those who support efforts for shark and marine conservation. #gratitude #helpsavesharks #finbannow #sharkarma #savesharks #Sharkconservation #sharkresearch. IMAGE © MY AMAZING FIANCE @JUANSHARKS co-founder of @oneoceandiving and @waterinspired also diving with my amazing one ocean shark ohana @mermaid_kayleigh @Forrest.in.focus and @camgrantphotography Photo credit: #JuanSharks #JuanOliphant @JuanSharks Photo of a massive 20ft gorgeous female white shark and a rough tooth dolphin swimming up to me in my home waters of #Hawaii #Aloha #MalamaManō #Aumakua #Manō
Schätzungsweise 50 Jahre alt
Ramsey schätzte das Alter des Haies auf mindestens 50 Jahre und das Gewicht auf zweieinhalb Tonnen. Der Weiße Hai sei "erschreckend breit" und womöglich schwanger gewesen, sagte sie.
This is a photo I took from yesterday that really justifies this sharks size with @oceanramsey swimming just underneath her pectoral fin. The reality is that this experience should not be such a rare event. White sharks and most species of sharks are disappearing at a alarming rate. There are so many human impacts, but the biggest reason that these impacts on shark populations continue is the perception that sharks like Deep Blue are monsters and that they are actively targeting humans as a food source. This perception and fear of sharks stops people from caring enough to make a change. However I’m seeing the change in perception grow and it needs to keep growing. This caption below is a repost from @originaldiving - - - - - - If this photo demonstrates one thing, it's that sharks are not man-eating monsters to be feared or hunted, they are beautiful, living marine creatures that should be respected and protected - shark numbers are dwindling from fishing pressures and by spreading awareness you can help international efforts to preserve these gentle giants. #cagethefear #replacefearwithfacts #ApexPredatorNotMonster #helpsavesharks #savingjaws diving with @oneoceandiving team @mermaid_kayleigh @forrest.in.focus @camgrantphotography
Das Weibchen hatte Ähnlichkeiten mit "Deep Blue", der als größter bislang gesichteter Weißer Hai gilt. Er war vor der Insel Guadalupe vor der Westküste Mexikos gefilmt worden. In den Gewässern Hawaiis werden Weiße Haie selten gesichtet, weil das Wasser dort zu warm ist.
