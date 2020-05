View this post on Instagram

At approximately 9:43 p.m. and 9:44 p.m. tonight, an LMPD officer directly aimed and fired pepper balls at WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust and at her cameramen, photographer James Dobson. The officer's shots struck both Ms. Rust and Mr. Dobson. Despite sustaining minor injuries, Ms. Rust and Mr. Dobson continued reporting during and immediately after the officer fired on them.